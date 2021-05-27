Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged a man and a woman in relation to a child found in an overheated vehicle in Mississauga.

On Tuesday, police were called to the area of Tranmere Drive and Derry Road East in Mississauga in relation to a child under the age of one, alone in a vehicle in distress.

Police said the child was successfully removed from the overheated vehicle and transported to a local hospital where they are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators have charged a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman with Failing to Provide the Necessities of Life and Abandoning Child. They will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 9, 2021.

Peel police say they have been working with the appropriate community support services to ensure the continued well-being of the child.

Police are emphasizing the dangers of leaving children unattended in a vehicle especially as we enter the warm summer months.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 extension 3460. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca