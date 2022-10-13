INDIA

Parents of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district sell their daughter in fair

NewsWire
0
0

Parents of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district sold their daughter to a resident of Uttar Pradesh in a fair, an official said.

The incident came to light after the victim fled from captivity of the accused and reached the SP office of Sitamarhi district. The SP of the district immediately directed the SHO of concerned police station to arrest the accused.

The victim is a resident of a village under Dumra police station in Sitamarhi. Her parents took her to Uttar Pradesh to see a fair in Kushinagar district a few days ago and sold her to a youth named Gaurav Kumar.

The accused parents reached home and told the neighbours that she has been married to Gaurav Kumar, hence, not around.

After the victim escaped from Gaurav’s captivity, she reached the office of Sitamarhi SP and requested him to take action against her parents.

“We have arrested the father and mother of the victim and questioning is on. We have also conducted the medical examination of the victim and report is awaited. The accused Gaurav Kumar is also on the radar. Investigation is currently underway. The victim was sent to rehabilitation centre,” said S.K. Yadav, an investigating officer of Dumra police station.

20221013-193003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chris Hemsworth fanboys over ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ co-star Russell Crowe

    Shinde govt, dethroned MVA to clash for Speaker’s election on Sunday

    Delhi: Light rain gives respite but waterlogging too

    Over 15 kids went missing every day in last 3 years...