Parents of deceased school boy threaten suicide in UP’s Kanpur

Sanjay Sarkar, the father of the Class 12 boy, who was found dead in the Chandari forest on November 1, has threatened to commit suicide since the police have failed to arrest the killers.

Sarkar, dissatisfied with the police investigation, said if the murder case was not solved in a few days then he would be left with no option but to take his own life.

“My wife will also end her life. Ronil was our only son. All we want is the police to give us some clarity,” he said.

The police spokesman, meanwhile, said that they have questioned over 60 persons, many of whom are students aged between 15 and 17 — all classmates of Ronil in school and a coaching institute.

Some students have been questioned multiple times.

“Police need to get the killers rather than harass our kids. If they need any information, there are other ways than calling them to the police station rather than making them wait for hours,” said a parent of a boy, who was being questioned multiple times.

Ronil, a student of Class 12 of Dr Virendra Swarup School in Kanpur, had gone missing after attending school on October 31.

His body was found in the Chandari forest on November 1.

A post-mortem report revealed that he had 10 injury marks on his body and his death was due to strangulation with his school tie.

20221109-084604

