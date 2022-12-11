INDIA

Parents of Kerala minor used as drug carrier seek high-level probe

Parents of a minor girl in Kerala who was trapped by the drug mafia to act as a carrier have sought a high-level investigation into the case and complained that the local police were not keen on arresting the accused.

The parents of the Class 8 student of Azhiyur in Kozhikode district have alleged that the local Chombala police did not take any action even after the culprits were identified.

The fact that the girl consuming drugs and acting as a pusher was revealed during a counseling session last week. Police arrested one person under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (Pocso) but he was released on bail.

There were allegations that the girl was forced to act as a carrier and asked to take these synthetic drugs 21 km away to Thalassery. To identify her, she had to make some graffiti on her hand and feet.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suomotto case and has commenced investigation into the same. This has drawn statewide attention with the opposition leaders coming out strongly in the Assembly against the inaction on the part of the state police.

20221211-202401

