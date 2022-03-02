INDIA

Parents of students stranded in Ukraine stage protest in J&K

The parents of students stranded in Ukraine on Wednesday carried out a protest in J&K’s Jammu city appealing for early evacuation of their children from the war-torn country.

Officials said the administration was in touch with the families of 32 students belonging to the Jammu division who are stranded in Ukraine.

Officials said nine evacuation flights have so far brought back around 2,000 Indians stranded in Ukraine since February 26.

“As many as 31 evacuation flights will be operated till March 8 to neighbouring countries of Ukraine and 6,300 Indians will be brought back in those flights”, officials said.

Anxious parents staged the protest outside the local Press Club. The parents said their worries have increased after a student from Karnataka was killed in firing in Kharkiv city of Ukraine.

The parents carried placards saying their children need prayers of their countrymen for their safety.

