Paridhi Sharma faints on the sets of ‘Patiala Babes’

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Paridhi Sharma fainted while shooting for the Karwa Chauth sequence on the TV show “Patiala Babes”.

The episode was shot on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Thursday. Like other married women, Paridhi too observed a fast for her real-life husband.

Due to hectic schedule, she felt exhausted and fainted during the shoot.

Talking about the same, Paridhi said: “Yes I did faint on the set, but that was due to slight exhaustion since I was fasting. What a coincidence it was! I was personally observing Karwa Chauth vrat and all the rituals and functions were being shot with me for the show . So, I did not miss out on much even though I was shooting. Having said that, I have decided to take care of myself even more from now.”

Paridhi was immediately given medical attention and was asked to rest for the day.

“Patiala Babes” airs on Sony TV.

–IANS

sim/vnc