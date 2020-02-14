Parikrama lead guitarist-founder Sonam Sherpa passes away

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Sonam Sherpa, founding member and the lead guitarist of the Indian rock band Parikrama, passed away on Friday. He was 48.

“With a very heavy heart, we regret to inform the sudden demise of our backbone, Mr. Sonam Sherpa. It’s very very tough to lose a band mate, a brother and a mentor. Thank you all for all your messages and tributes to Sonam, he sure will have a great gig in the sky. Farewell my friend,” the band tweeted on their official handle @parikrama, confirming Sherpa’s demise.

Although no cause of death was specified in the official tweet, deccanherald.com quoted a bandmate as saying that Sherpa had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Among the first to offer condolences was actor-singer Farhan Akhtar, who has performed with the guitarist. Farhan took to Instagram to pay tribute, along with a picture of himself with Sherpa.

“In 2008, post Rock On!!, I was part of a 4 city tour with the amazing Parikrama and I can never forget or adequately say how thankful I am for the love and warmth that Sonam Sherpa extended to this first timer on stage. He was a gifted guitarist, a supremely cool guy and a true rock star. RIP brother. Deepest condolences to his family,” wrote Farhan.

Sherpa was born in the West Bengal hill town of Kalimpong on October 8, 1971. Along with Subir Malik, he organ formed Parikrama in Delhi on June 17, 1991. The band’s memorable songs include “But it rained”, “Till I’m no one again”, “Open skies”, “Whiskey blues”, “Am I dreaming” and “Superhero”.

The band’s 1996 single, “But it rained”, made it to the list of “25 Greatest Indian Rock Songs Of The Last 25 Years” of “Rolling Stone India”.

