Education zone Mawar performed exceptionally well by participating in various cultural programs in J&K’s Kupwara district in 2022.

The Chief Education Office and District Institute of Education Training provided a unique forum to the students to showcase their talent and skills in various art forms and made the district.

In March 2022, various programmes were organised in Zone Mawar regarding the First International Women’s Day. After that, all the schools did a great job in the tree planting campaign for a week around Nowruz Day. During the month, the students entertained the audience with their acting on the World Theatre Day and presented various colourful programmes. Then a good number of students participated in the ‘pariksha pe charcha’ programmes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Almost every educational institution from this zone tried to create awareness in the public about health and culture through various activities regarding the World Health Day and World Culture Day in April.

The month of June saw a plethora of activities with the World Environment day followed by World Anti -Tobacco Day. On both days plenty of events , competitions , essays were organised to create awareness.

This was complimented by Parents’ Day which witnessed joint shows by students, parents and teachers.

World Anti-Drug day was observed during this month by disseminating crucial information on drug addiction and its ill effects.

International Yoga Day was celebrated by the students of Kupwara district with zest and zeal. The month saw Bhasha Sangam being organised to understand Tamil language followed by an anti plastic campaign led by their teachers.

In the month of August, all the government and private educational institutions actively participated in the national anthem, essay writing, singing and patriotic song competitions at the zonal level. And in the same month, students also participated in Tricolour rallies with the joint cooperation of the police department.

The students actively participated and then on the occasion of Independence Day, the national flag was hoisted in each educational institution and the audience was entertained with various cultural programs. They spent the day in a pleasant atmosphere by participating in various sports activities in their respective educational institutions.

The month of September ushered in Teachers Day which was celebrated with pomp and glory. This was followed by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 during which strong values and adherence to strict discipline were reiterated by all resource persons.

On November 14, Children’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm. On this day every educational institution distributed sweets among the students and students who showed outstanding performance in various activities were awarded prizes on the occasion of Children’s Day. Then in the month of December, the educational institutions celebrated the annual day and sent the students to their homes for the winter holidays with a pleasant atmosphere and beautiful memories.

At the district level but also at the provincial level and at the UT level, the head of Kupwara district also held high pride. Among them, Naveed Nazir of Primary School But Mohalla Sheikhpura won the second position in the recitation competition at the UT level. Taqvi Javed of Girls High School Kalamabad organised the Kala Utso program at the provincial level. The name of the Zone Mawar has become bright. Muzabil Nazir of Higher Secondary School Kalamabad has proudly raised the name of Zone Mawar by winning the first position in the provincial level Naat Khwani competition.

In the same way, Tanveer Ahmed of High School Naugam gave a new recognition to Zone Mawar by spreading the essence of his acting in the provincial level Kala Utsav program. While congratulating the madrasas, teachers and students, he expressed hope that in the coming year, Zone Mawar will perform well not only at the district level but also at the provincial and UT levels. He said that he always informed the teachers and students about all the programmes and tried to provide a platform to every educational institution by giving them an opportunity and Zone Mawar always played the key role in being at the top.

