INDIA

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ vibrant forum for issues on exams, life: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said insights from all Pariksha Pe Charcha’s interactions can be found in an innovatively curated section of NaMo App.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “I enjoy interacting with our dynamic #ExamWarriors. Pariksha Pe Charcha is a vibrant forum for many issues relating to exams and life. Insights from all of these interactions can be found in this innovatively curated section on the NaMo App.”

In the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on April 1, the Prime Minister Modi, interacted with students, teachers and parents at Talkatora Stadium here. He inspected the exhibits of the students showcased at the venue before the interaction.

20220416-234841

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests fugitive returning from UAE

    Bihar ministers in ugly spat on ‘officialdom’

    IVRS to now keep track of home isolated Covid patients in...

    Will stand with farmers till my last breath: Priyanka