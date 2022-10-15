ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Parineeti braves minus ten degrees for action sequence

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is seen doing action sequences in ‘Code Name Tiranga’ talks about shooting for the film in Turkey under extreme weather conditions and temperatures below ten degrees.

She said: “There was a scene which was shot on a boat. During the shoot, it was around -10 to -11 degrees and the whole unit was completely covered up with jackets, mufflers, and masks whereas I was given a black half-sleeve T-shirt.

Nobody will know how many blankets were kept on my leg as we were on the boat and a strong wind was blowing and it was supposed to be my entry shot.”

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress added about her off-screen bonding and friendship with her co-star Harrdy Sandhu: “Director Ribhu(Dasgupta) sir said to stand like a hero and enter and I said I will enter like a heroine. But after that when Harrdy came to the location, I requested him to get me a jacket and heat patches. Our bond became stronger because we both were freezing and that’s how we became such close friends while shooting.”

Parineeti, who is known for her roles in movies such as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ and others also opened up about doing an action movie and not just confining herself to the romantic genre.”

Everyone would say that I am adorable, cute, and bubbly, and honestly I was bored of hearing that. So, when the director offered me this action movie, I did not even think and said that I wanted to be an action heroine. It’s been 10 years in the industry. I really wanted to do something ‘hatke'(different),” she concluded.

Parineeti is appearing as a celebrity guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, and director Ribhu Dasgupta.’

The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

