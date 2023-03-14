Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is set to share the screen with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film ‘Chamkila’, couldn’t resist gushing over her “fav humans” and “fellow mediators,” expressing her gratitude towards Diljit for teaching her so much.

Notifying his followers about the film’s wrap up, Diljit recently put up a post lauding the film’s director Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti along with the film’s team on his Instagram.

Sharing a picture of himself with Imtiaz, Diljit wrote in the caption, “@imtiazaliofficial Sir Baut Pyar Ji… Baut Kuch Sikheya Tuadey Kolon (lots of love, have learnt a lot from you).

He then showered his co-star with praise and the crew as he further mentioned in the caption, “Baut Hee Changa Lagaa Kaam Kar Ke. Sari Film Crew Da Dillon Dhanwaada Baut Mehnat Kiti Sareya Ne.. Bhul Chuk Lai Maafi (Loved working with Parineeti, thank you to the entire crew. All of us have worked equally hard, please forgive us for any of our mistakes that we might have committed unwillingly)”.

Parineeti took to her social media and wrote “My fav humans…the best boys…my fellow-sufis and fellow mediators. Diljit-finally wraps Chamkila…learnt so much from you! Kya kamaaaaal ka kaam kiya hai. Nobody else could be my Chamkila… Love Amarjot.”

20230314-153404