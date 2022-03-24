ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra chooses Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’; rejects Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’

Parineeti Chopra, first cousin to global icon Priyanka Chopra has carved a name for herself in Bollywood. The 33-year-old actress has displayed her acting chops right from her debut and she is known to really commit to her roles.

The latest buzz is that Parineeti Chopra has landed a role in Imtiaz Ali’s next biopic project, ‘Chamkila’, which is based on the life of the singer, Amar Singh Chamkila.

This will be the first time Parineeti will be collaborating with Imtiaz Ali. The ace director is known for his ‘brand’ of love stories and he has helmed several successful films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamasha’.

It is therefore, not a surprise that Parineeti Chopra jumped on board the project. However, the decision to star in this movie was perhaps not an easy one for the actress as she was also offered ‘Animal’ in which she would star alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Parineeti has never worked with Ranbir Kapoor either, so ‘Animal’ too would have been an interesting project for her, as it would mark her first collaboration with Ranbir.

Parineeti though has decided to choose the director over the actor and has signed up with Imtiaz Ali for ‘Chamkila’.

The shooting schedule for both the movies were overlapping so Parineeti had no choice but to bow out of one of the projects and she chose to forgo her first-time collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor in favour of the Imtiaz Ali biopic.

Imtiaz Ali has evidently approached Diljit Dosanj to play the titular role in ‘Chamkila’.

