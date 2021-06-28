Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently vacationing in Austria, uploaded a set a pictures looking happy and refreshed.

The actress noted in the caption that she has started taking selfies. Making happy faces at the lens, the actress wrote in the caption: “I take selfies now.”

Parineeti was recently seen in “The Girl On The Train”, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” and “Saina”.

The actress will soon be seen in “Animal” with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by “Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and is scheduled to open on Dussehra 2022.

