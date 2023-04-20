ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra had earlier sparked dating rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chadha with her outings. However, their wedding already seems to be on the cards as the couple took the first step towards the union.

Recently, Parineeti was seen wearing a silver band on her ring finger. As per media reports, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of close family members. The two will reportedly get married by the end of October this year.

Parineeti is not in a rush to get married as she is quite occupied with her professional commitments, the reports stated. Interestingly, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be soon seen in the streaming series ‘Citadel’, will be in India during the last week of October to attend the 23rd edition of the Jio Mami Film Festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

20230420-135802

