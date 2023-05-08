ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted going out for dinner date in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

Rumoured couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen stepping out for a dinner date. However, both kept their lips sealed on being asked about the wedding.

A video was shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP leader looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Despite being constantly asked “shadi kab hai”, the two remained quiet and left together in a car.

From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

20230508-174006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    South celebs Nani, Rakul Preet, Mahesh Babu celebrate Raksha Bandhan

    Sunburn fest: Nicky Romero loves performing for Indian audience

    Varun Dhawan promises to help fan who alleged facing abuse from...

    Dominique Lapierre’s ‘Freedom at Midnight’ based on India’s Partition set for...