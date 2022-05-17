PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) has announced that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra will be their PADI AmbassaDiver.

“A PADI AmbassaDiver is someone who is passionate about using their force for good to encourage others to protect our blue planet,” says Kristin Valette Wirth who is the Chief Brand and Membership Officer of PADI.

Wirth further said, “We could not be more honored and proud to partner with Ms. Chopra, a long-time ocean lover, on our shared mission to save the ocean. She is a very unique and shining example of how you can protect what you love – and inspire others to do the same.”

Parineeti Chopra has always professed her love for the ocean and she had said in the past that she experienced the magic beneath the surface of the water in the year 2013 when she first went diving and snorkeling in Bali.

She said that when she surfaced from that dive, it was like she was hooked. Protecting the ocean became a personal mission for her and later in the year, Parineeti also received her PADI Open Water Diver Certification from Palau.

Since then, Parineeti is always getting her family and friends as well as fans to try scuba diving.

Speaking about her diving experience, Parineeti said, “The first time I came up to the surface after diving, I was crying because it was such a life-changing experience. It is now something I can’t live without. I make sure I do a diving trip every 3 months despite my work schedule because it is my form of meditation. And it is the place I am immensely passionate about protecting.”

Speaking about being a PADI AmbassaDiver, Parineeti says, “We are all equal underwater and all speak the same language. Over the years I have seen the changes that have taken place beneath the surface. During my time as a brand ambassador for Tourism Australia, I witnessed the bleaching and damage that has occurred to the Great Barrier Reef. I was so sad to see so this and am now committed to be a diver with a purpose. I have also seen first-hand how marine reserves, like the ones in Sipadan and Palau, show how valuable protected areas are. As a PADI Diver, I want to make sure that our entire blue planet gets the protection it deserves.”

As an AmbassaDiver, Parineeti will work with PADI to encourage others to experience the magic underwater and join her in the process to achieving the right balance between the ocean and humanity.

Speaking about getting Parineeti Chopra on board as PADI AmbassaDiver, Valette Wirth said, “PADI created the AmbassaDiver program to support extraordinary divers who dedicate their life to loving, caring about and protecting the ocean. Ms. Chopra is just that – and is playing a very important role in ocean conservation, lighting the way for others to become divers themselves and mobilizing communities worldwide to seek adventure and save the ocean with her.”

Parineeti Chopra has ambitious plans for 2022 – she wants to become a real-life PADI mermaid and she also wants to be a part of the citizen science programs when she takes diving trips around the world.