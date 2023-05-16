ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Parineeti Chopra tells Priyanka ‘didi’: ‘Bridesmaid duties coming up’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has told her ‘didi’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas to prepare for “bridesmaid duties”, cryptically hinting at her impending wedding.

Parineeti dropped a comment on a post by her actress-sister Priyanka, who is fondly called as ‘Mimi’ by her family.

Priyanka had shared some unseen pictures from Parineeti’s engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. She had also shared a congratulatory message.

Priyanka had written: “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!”

Reacting to that, Parineeti replied on Tuesday: “Mimi didii – bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!”

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi on May 13.

It was an intimate ceremony and was also attended by politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

20230516-122202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ekta Kapoor to produce new digital reality show

    Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’ set for big pre-release event

    ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’: Hamid Barkzi, Soundous Moufakir emerge as winners

    Amidst political dispute, Nithiin shows his support for ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’ director