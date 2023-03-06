ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Parineeti Chopra wraps up Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila’ starring Diljit Dosanjh

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has wrapped up shooting of her upcoming film ‘Chamkila’, in which she will be sharing screen with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The film has been directed by Imtiaz Ali, who is known for films such as ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamasha’.

The film marks the first collaboration between Parineeti and Diljit, who are set to portray the greatest singers from Punjab in the movie. While Diljit is set to portray the titular character, Parineeti will be seen portraying the character of Amarjot Kaur. The film has been extensively shot in Punjab.

Parineeti took to the story section of her Instagram and expressed gratitude towards the entire crew of the film and shared her experience on social media. She wrote: “Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Team Chamkil…My life remains forever changed…the most heavenly crew and experience. Peace, happiness, meditation, Punjab…Will never, ever forget this.”

Diljit also took to his social media to heap praise on his co-actor Parineeti Chopra. He wrote: “@patineetichopra Film ch Kamaal Kam Kita Parineeti ji ne. Unbelievable.” (Parineeti has done an amazing job in the film. Unbelievable).”

Meanwhile, Parineeti also has ‘Capusle Gill’ in the pipeline.

