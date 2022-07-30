Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is set to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar in an untitled film based on a real-life hero and his bravery in a rescue operation at a coal mine. The film reunites Akshay and Parineeti after the 2019 war film ‘Kesari’.

Parineeti took to social media by posting an image of her and Akshay Kumar with the caption: “We are back”.

This time the Kesari duo may be shooting in York, but the “laughs, jokes, games and Punjabi gup-shup is the same @AkshayKumar #Newbeginings #Poojaentertainment”

The film is the story of chief mining engineer Jaswant Gill, who rescued miners stuck inside the coal mine. The project is being directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who previously directed Akshay in ‘Rustom’ under the banner Pooja Entertainment.

The production company has blocked over 100 acres for shooting and the film is touted to be the grandest Indian film in terms of scale, ever shot in the UK. Recently, Akshay Kumar’s images from the fields of London and Yorkshire were leaked and went viral.

