Parineeti realised Raghav was ‘the one’ over ‘one breakfast together’

Actress Parineeti Chopra spoke about the time she realised her fiance and AAP leader Raghav Chadha was “the one” for her.

Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from her engagement, which also features her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other family memebers.

Parineeti captioned the post: “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring.”

“His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing!”

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi at the Kapurthala house on May 13.

On the acting front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

20230522-134403

