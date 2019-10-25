Parineeti to visit Saina’s Hyderabad home to prepare for biopic

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to play Saina Nehwal on screen, will be visiting the ace badminton player’s home here for the first time, as part fo preparation for her role.

“I want to become Saina. For that I want to go to her house and see how she lives. We have met many times, but this time I want to go to her house, live like her and eat like her for a day. She has promised me that her mom will feed me the exact food that Saina eats. So I am excited to go to her house and live her life for one whole day,” Parineeti said.

Bollywood actors working in biopics have been known to make the extra effort to bring alive the character on screen. In the recent past, actor Ranveer Singh spent 10 days with Kapil Dev, to prepare for his role of the Indian cricketer in “83”. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent time with boxer Mary Kom to essay the wrestler’s life story.

The Saina Nehwal biopic is directed by Amole Gupte and is being produced by T-series.

