Parineeti’s ‘biggini shoot’ is all about sand, sea and sunshine

Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of her ‘biggini shoot’ from Maldives where the actress looks every-inch gorgeous.

Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared the image. In the picture, the actress is seen sitting on a beach dressed in a neon coloured bikini. The backdrop features the bright blue sky and sea.

Instead of going for a deep message for the caption, Parineeti chose a viral meme for the caption.

She wrote: “biggini shoot #IYKYN (If you know, you know).”

The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Code Name Tiranga’.

Starring Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu in the lead, the film will also bring together seasoned actors such as Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

An espionage action thriller, ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.

Parineeti will play a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. Harrdy Sandhu, who is an established and sought-after singer, will surprise the audience by his acting prowess in the film.

It is set to release on October 14.

20221003-105004

