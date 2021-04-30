Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton shared a romantic post on her 17-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum on Friday. She tagged the businessman as her twin flame, who makes her dream bigger than she ever had before.

Paris posted a video collage featuring Carter and her, and wrote: “Happy 17 Month Anniversary to my love Carter. I’m so happy that our souls found each other in this life. You lift me up and inspire me in ways you’ll never fully know and I’m so thankful.”

She added that when she looks back at the memories they have created, the hotel heiress gets emotional.

“When I look back at the memories we’ve already created together, I get so emotional and excited thinking about the adventures that still await us and the experiences we are destined to enjoy in this life. You make me dream bigger than I ever have before. My twin flame My other half. I love our love! #HappyAnniversary,” she wrote.

Paris and Carter got engaged on February 13.

–IANS

