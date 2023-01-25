ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum welcomed baby boy via surrogate

Socialite Paris Hilton revealed that she and husband Carter Reum have started the new year by welcoming their first baby together.

The businesswoman and husband Reum recently welcomed their first baby together, a son, via surrogate, confirms people.com.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton told ‘PEOPLE’ exclusively.

“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday, Hilton posted a close-up photograph of the baby gripping her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote.

Hilton has previously been open about her desire to become a parent alongside Reum, 41.

During an interview with PEOPLE in December, the Love Rush fragrance founder discussed the couple’s plan to have a baby after the pair tied the knot late last year, sharing that she and Reum began the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) process during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down,” she told PEOPLE.

“We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

Hilton and Reum got engaged in February 2021 after more than a year of dating and tied the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony that took place in November.

A long-time friend of the Hilton family, Reum — a Chicago native — is an author, entrepreneur and started venture capital firm M13.

