Paris Hilton: “Not a dumb blonde; just very good at pretending to be”

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Paris Hilton is an American business heiress, model, socialite, actress and singer. She was born in New York and raised in New York and Beverly Hills, California and she is the heiress to the Hilton fortune. Her great-grandfather is Conrad Hilton, the founder of the Hilton chain of hotels.

The hotel heiress recently spoke about the unrealistic beauty standards floating around on social media these days and she also said that she feels the use of filters for pictures can be a harmful practice for the youth.

As reported by femalefiirst.co.uk, Paris Hilton shared her thoughts on social media sites like Instagram and their beauty editing tools and said that she is worried about the impact it can have on youngsters.

Hilton appeared on the American TV Show, ‘The Sunday Project’, hosted by Lisa Wilkinson and said, “I can’t imagine being 12, 13-years-old and seeing these beauty standards that are not real, and using the filters all the time. I think in some ways it can be very toxic. It’s just … I don’t know. I think it’s not really good for someone’s mind at that age.”

Paris Hilton has 18 million followers on Instagram and the socialite spoke about the “ditzy blonde” persona that she is stereotyped with and insisted that it is just a character she puts on every now and then ever since she starred in the reality TV show ‘The Simple Life’ way back in 2003.

The reality show was on air from 2003 to 2007. It has been nearly 15 years since the end of the show but because of the role she played on that she was asked if people continued to “underestimate” her.

To this, Paris replied, “If they don’t know me, definitely. I played that character from ‘The Simple Life’ for so long in the public eye … I always love being underestimated. I love proving people wrong.”

She concluded by saying, “I’m not a dumb blonde, I’m just very good at pretending to be one.”

