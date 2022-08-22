ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Paris robber who stole millions from Kim Kardashian blames her for heist

NewsWire
0
0

A thief, after stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery from Kim Kardashian, has pulled the Uno reverse card on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star as he pinned the blame on her, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In 2016, Yunis Abbas was one of the people behind the Paris hotel robbery which saw reality TV star Kim, 41, robbed of around $10 million in jewellery, including a $4 million 20-carat engagement ring given to her by her now ex-hubby Kanye West.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Kim was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint during the scary ordeal while a gang of masked men raided her jewellery boxes and went away with the huge haul of gems and two mobile phones.

They gained entry to her quarters at the hotel after threatening the building concierge, Abdulrahman, at knife point. And now Yunis, who spent close to two years behind bars for his role in the heist, has blamed the star saying Kim’s show of wealth led to the robbery.

He told Vice News: “Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care.”

He continued to say that celebs who flaunt their wealth online should “be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it”.

Mirror.co.uk further states that Yunis was one of 12 people to be charged over the incident and said the gang used the Internet to track down the star. He revealed how he stayed downstairs while the gang raided the star’s room.

“Madame Kardashian’s secretary called for help. But she called 911 in the United States, which scared us, which made them lose a lot of time. And when we got out, there was a bunch of police outside who didn’t know anything about the robbery,” he added.

20220822-121805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chris Martin, Lizzo joke about ‘Yellow’ being her ‘hook up song’

    Daniel Radcliffe becomes ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in ‘Weird’ trailer

    Kate Garraway’s husband mouths ‘pain’ on waking up from coma

    Tarantino had to cut favourite scene from ‘Once Upon A Time...