Paris to switch off advertising screens earlier in public spaces

The Paris city council has voted to pass the initiative to switch off digital advertising screens earlier in public spaces to save energy amid the energy crisis.

The initiative was presented by the French Green Party at the city council, reports Xinhua news agency.

“There are approximately 9,000 digital advertising screens in France, and it is estimated that 3,000 of them are in the windows of Paris,” Fatoumata Kone, the president of the Green Party told the city council.

From September 23, the French capital had already started to turn off earlier lighting at its places of interest, including the Eiffel Tower and Paris City Hall, in a bid to save energy.

