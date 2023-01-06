Actor Paritosh Tripathi, who is best known for projects like ‘Ludo’, ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’, ‘Janhit Mein Jari’, ‘Super Dancer’, and others, is all set to play an alcoholic father in a short film titled ‘Pyare Papa’.

The actor spilled the beans on his role as an alcoholic father and his working experience in the short film which also features Anamica Kadamb, Riyansh Ayer and Ram Kishan.

Paritosh said: “It’s a very interesting character. In short films, the film’s subject is more important than the character. If the storyline is very good then your character also shines. I am playing a father, who is an alcoholic, which is the story of many households.”

“If a person turns alcoholic, not only does he deteriorate his health but it also adversely affects his family. The challenging part is playing an alcoholic person without being drunk.”

“So the director and I discussed that the character graph that we want without making it a stereotypical alcoholic as shown in films but focusing on his behavioural pattern. He is very unpredictable in nature and has mood swings. Observation of such families and people in my surroundings helped me to portray the role.”

Talking about the plot of the short film, he said: “It’s a story of many families in our society which you will get to know when you see the film.”

Sharing his experience working, he revealed: “Working experience was really amazing as we completed it in a very short time. My co-actors did really well. Also, our director-writer Santosh Ojha ji was fabulous in his work. He also helped me as an actor. We really got good support and creative space from the production house.”

Produced by Rakesh Baalu, the film is directed by Santosh Ojha. It will be released on January 13 on Disney+Hotstar.

