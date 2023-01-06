ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Paritosh Tripathi plays an alcoholic father in upcoming his short film

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Paritosh Tripathi, who is best known for projects like ‘Ludo’, ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’, ‘Janhit Mein Jari’, ‘Super Dancer’, and others, is all set to play an alcoholic father in a short film titled ‘Pyare Papa’.

The actor spilled the beans on his role as an alcoholic father and his working experience in the short film which also features Anamica Kadamb, Riyansh Ayer and Ram Kishan.

Paritosh said: “It’s a very interesting character. In short films, the film’s subject is more important than the character. If the storyline is very good then your character also shines. I am playing a father, who is an alcoholic, which is the story of many households.”

“If a person turns alcoholic, not only does he deteriorate his health but it also adversely affects his family. The challenging part is playing an alcoholic person without being drunk.”

“So the director and I discussed that the character graph that we want without making it a stereotypical alcoholic as shown in films but focusing on his behavioural pattern. He is very unpredictable in nature and has mood swings. Observation of such families and people in my surroundings helped me to portray the role.”

Talking about the plot of the short film, he said: “It’s a story of many families in our society which you will get to know when you see the film.”

Sharing his experience working, he revealed: “Working experience was really amazing as we completed it in a very short time. My co-actors did really well. Also, our director-writer Santosh Ojha ji was fabulous in his work. He also helped me as an actor. We really got good support and creative space from the production house.”

Produced by Rakesh Baalu, the film is directed by Santosh Ojha. It will be released on January 13 on Disney+Hotstar.

20230106-162002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    George Clooney turned down $35 million offer for a day’s work

    ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ violence had to look real: Dibakar Banerjee

    Stalin, Vijayan greet Kamal Haasan on birthday

    Rajveer Singh had a hidden collection of 150 comics