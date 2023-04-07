INDIA

‘Parivar welcomes you Modi Ji’ hoardings come up in Hyderabad

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Hyderabad, hoardings have come up in the city taking a dig at BJP over dynasty politics and corruption.

“Parivar welcomes you Modi Ji,” reads a huge hoarding put up by the ruling BRS on Friday.

The hoarding has pictures of dozens of BJP leaders whose parents or children are into politics. These include Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiren Rijiju and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Another hoarding mocks the Prime Minister over corruption. “BJP achievements welcome to Modi Ji,” reads the hoarding with a map of India, highlighting corruption scandals involving BJP leaders in various states.

Since Modi often targets Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over family rule and corruption, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) this time launched a counter attack ahead of his visit.

The Prime Minister is arriving in Hyderabad on Saturday to launch various infrastructure projects. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting.

He will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore.

Modi will visit Secunderabad Railway Station to flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.

He will lay the foundation stone for new blocks at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar and also launch various railway and highway projects.

The city had also witnessed poster wars during Modi’s earlier visit to the city.

The BRS had mocked him over fuel price hike, demonetisation and failure to fulfill the commitments made to Telangana.

