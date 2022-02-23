ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Pariyerum Perumal’ director Mari Selvaraj moves into new home

By NewsWire
0
0

Mari Selvaraj, the director of critically acclaimed superhits like ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ and ‘Karnan’, has now moved into his new home near Ambattur along with his family.

Sources close to the director said that he recently held a housewarming ceremony with the blessings of director Ram, who happens to be Mari Selvaraj’s mentor.

The ceremony was attended by a number of celebrities including director Pa Ranjith and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Sources said that actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, paid a visit to the director’s new residence and congratulated him.

Interestingly, Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the lead in Mari Selvaraj’s next film. M Shenbagamoorthy of Red Giant Movies was also present on the occasion, sources added.

20220223-170602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.