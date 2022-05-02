INDIA

Parl Affairs Secy Gyanesh Kumar to be Cooperation Secy too

NewsWire
0
1

Several Union government Secretaries were reshuffled on Monday, an official statement said.

According to an Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) notification, Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Gyanesh Kumar has been made Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation while he will be holding additional charge of his current post.

He will replace Devendra Kumar Singh, who has been made Secretary General in the Human Rights Commission.

Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, who is Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pension has been posted as Secretary, Coordination, in the Cabinet Secretariat. He replaces Akhilesh Kumar Sharma, who has been transferred to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as Secretary.

S. Radha Chauhan will be the new Secretary, DoPT.

Neel Kamal Darbari, who has been working as Managing Director in Small Farmers’ Agriculture Business Consortium, under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has been appointed as Chairperson of the National Authority on Chemical Weapons Conventions in the rank and pay to Secretary to the government of India.

S.K.G. Rahate, presently working as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, has been named as Secretary in the Department of Justice under the Law and Justice Ministry.

Sanjay Kumar, presently working in his state cadre (Bihar), has been posted as Secretary in the Department of Youth Affairs.

20220502-181807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India presented exemplary model of Covid management: Mandaviya

    Reservoir storage position better in most areas compared to last year

    Priyanka suffering from viral fever, cancels UP event

    2 gangs of vehicle thieves held in Gurugram, 19 vehicles recovered