Several Union government Secretaries were reshuffled on Monday, an official statement said.

According to an Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) notification, Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Gyanesh Kumar has been made Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation while he will be holding additional charge of his current post.

He will replace Devendra Kumar Singh, who has been made Secretary General in the Human Rights Commission.

Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, who is Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pension has been posted as Secretary, Coordination, in the Cabinet Secretariat. He replaces Akhilesh Kumar Sharma, who has been transferred to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as Secretary.

S. Radha Chauhan will be the new Secretary, DoPT.

Neel Kamal Darbari, who has been working as Managing Director in Small Farmers’ Agriculture Business Consortium, under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has been appointed as Chairperson of the National Authority on Chemical Weapons Conventions in the rank and pay to Secretary to the government of India.

S.K.G. Rahate, presently working as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, has been named as Secretary in the Department of Justice under the Law and Justice Ministry.

Sanjay Kumar, presently working in his state cadre (Bihar), has been posted as Secretary in the Department of Youth Affairs.

