INDIA

Parl panel to deliberate on climate adaptation investment

NewsWire
0
0

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on Monday will deliberate on the subject “India’s investment requirements for sustainable growth, particularly for climate adaptation and mitigation”.

The panel, headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, has summoned officials from Commerce Ministry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), to deliberate on the matter.

The panel will also consider and adopt a report on the ‘Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-Tech Companies’.

20221218-205601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cleanliness drive: Over Rs 254 crore earned from scrap disposal

    Era of fake narratives ends, Naya J&K gets electricity 24×7; Centre...

    NIA keeping tab on global terror groups trying to recruit youths

    India has a strong pipeline of 80 IPOs over next 5...