Doubling of farmers’ income by 2022, functioning of the agricultural credit system in the country, production and availability of oil seeds and pulses and appraisal of National Livestock Mission are some of the subjects that have been selected by the Lok Sabaah’s Department Related Standing Committee on Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry.

Apart from the above subjects, it will examine and report during the term 2021-22 on production and availability of certified seeds in the country, implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), functioning of agricultural credit system, production and availability of oil seeds and pulses in the country, National Bamboo Mission, National Mission on Agricultural Extension and Technology, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, Performance Review of Coconut Development Board and Organic Farming, a government communique said.

The other subjects include performance review of ICAR-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute, Goa, contribution of the ICAR in agricultural research for tribal and hilly regions, R&D in farm mechanisation for small and marginal farmers in the country and R&D in post-harvest management.

Status and promotion of the poultry sector in the country, the role of National Dairy Development Board for protection and development of indigenous cattle breeds, the National Programme for Bovine Breeding and Dairy Development, the role of National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in training and extension facilities to fishermen under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, and development of Deep Sea Fishing along with promotion and development of Sea Weed Cultivation are some other subjects.

There are three areas under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries too.

The reports of the Standing Committees are supposed to have persuasive value and are treated as considered advice given by them. Playing a vital role in the parliamentary system, these committees are a vibrant link between the parliament, the executive and the general public, according to Rajya Sabha officials.

–IANS

