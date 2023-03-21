INDIA

Parl panel urges govt to encourage millets production, procurement

NewsWire
0
0

A high level Parliamentary panel has suggested that the government should encourage production and procurement of millets in all the states, specially those having significant tribal population like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh among others.

It has further suggested that government should also provide all possible assistance to farmers opting to grow millets.

These are the recommendations of the Parliamentary standing committee on consumer affairs, food and public distribution whose report on the demands for grants for 2023-24 was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The committee further recommended that in order to encourage the consumption of millets, the beneficiaries of different schemes should be given the option to bundle millets along with wheat and rice within their entitled quantity.

Suggesting measures to improve fair price shops, the panel has said that they should be allowed to offer various services other than foodgrain distribution such as financial services, Aadhar or PAN card registration etc, which would make them economically viable.

The committee also urged upon the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, to take up the matter of shortage of empty rakes for transportation of foodgrains and various infrastructure constraints.

20230321-171405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maharashtra, Telagana zoos to exchange two lions

    Sanjay Dutt talks about the physicality of his ‘KGF 2’ character

    NIA carries searches in J&K, arrests 1 in TRF conspiracy case

    Kannada actor dies in road mishap, family decides to donate his...