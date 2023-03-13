Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 p.m. amid vociferous protests by the opposition members led by Congress, after the ruling BJP sought Rahul Gandhi’s apology in Parliament for his speech in London.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened in the morning after a month-long break, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised Gandhi’s speech in London last week, where he had remarked that “structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack”.

“Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House,” Singh said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also sought Gandhi’s apology.

In protest, the opposition leaders came into the well of the House.

Amid stormy scenes, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha and BJP leader Piyush Goyal also sought the Congress leader’s apology over his speech in London.

“A prominent Opposition leader goes abroad and attacks Indian democracy. He has insulted the people of India and the Parliament. There is freedom of speech in India and MPs can speak in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi should apologise in Parliament,” Goyal said.

Rajya Sabha too was adjourned till 2 p.m. after stormy protests by the opposition members over the issue, as the ruling BJP sought Gandhi’s apology.

