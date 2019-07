New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Parliament on Monday gave its approval for extending President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months from July 3, with the Rajya Sabha passing a resolution in this regard.

The upper house of parliament also passed the bill amending the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

Both, moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had been passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday.

–IANS

nks/vd