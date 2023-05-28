INDIA

Parliament House inauguration: Delhi Police heightens security across Delhi, inspecting vehicles entering capital

The security across the national capital has beefed up ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security across the city and the personnel deployed at borders are checking all vehicles entering the city.

The police have set up checkpoints at several borders to conduct thorough inspections for vehicle entering from the borders.

The security at Jantar Mantar has also been beefed up ahead of protesting wrestlers’ march towards the new Parliament House.

The protesting wrestlers have decided to hold a women’s Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament House on Sunday.

Police teams are also continuously monitoring the areas around the new Parliament building through CCTV cameras.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament to participate in the pooja and havan rituals to be organised for inauguration of the new Parliament House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several other ministers also reached at the Parliament. The Prime Minister offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the Parliament.

20 Opposition parties including the Congress are boycotting the inauguration of the new four-storey Parliament House.

