INDIA

Parliament is voice of people, PM considering it as coronation: Rahul

NewsWire
0
0

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described Parliament as the voice of the people and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the new Parliament House, saying that the Prime Minister is considering the inauguration as a coronation.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said, “Parliament is the voice of the people. The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation.”

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament House following ‘puja’ and ‘havan’. Modi also installed the historic ‘Sengol’ near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair in the new building.

Twenty opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building accusing the BJP of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu and citing it as an insult to the first tribal President of of the country.

20230528-123603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Srinagar records lowest June temperature in nearly half century

    TikTok sees significant growth in daily news consumption on its platform

    Anushka, Virat pose for a picture with Bengaluru restaurant staff

    ‘Hostel Daze’ will delve deeper into lives of six friends in...