INDIA

Parliament: Opposition floor leaders to meet today

Disappointed over not being allowed to take up the issue of Chinese transgression in Arunachal Pradesh border in Parliament, the Opposition floor leaders have decided to meet on Thursday and deliberate on further strategy amid talks of both the Houses being adjourned sine-die on Friday.

According to sources, the meeting will take place at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Opposition MPs’ adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha and suspension of business notice in the Upper House have been denied by the Chair.

Meanwhile, Congress member Manish Tewari gave another adjournment notice on Thursday.

“That this House do suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 which took place at Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh,” the notice read.

20221222-095604

