Parliament panel discusses challenges to biodiversity

The Standing Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change met on Friday to discusse the challenges and approaches for sustainable development of national parks, sanctuaries, biosphere reserves and protection of marine bio-diversity.

However, as per sources, there was no discussion on the Joshimath disaster.

Committee Chairman Jairam Ramesh said: “The committee met to discuss challenges faced in protected areas – national parks, sanctuaries, and biosphere reserves – covering 5 per cent of India, from where more than 200 rivers originate, and is home to rich biodiversity.”

“They face severe threats,” he added.

