Parliament proceedings in RS, LS adjourned till 12 pm

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 p.m. on Tuesday on the Adani row as the notices of suspension in the Rajya Sabha and the adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha were rejected by the respective presiding officers and the opposition took objection to it.

The RS chairman said that the notices were not in conformity to the rules.

The opposition earlier in the day decided to participate in the Parliament proceedings but continued to raise the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

“Most Opposition parties have decided to participate in Parliamentary proceedings from today and continue to raise their demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam.” Jairam Ramesh tweeted

Fifteen parties attended the meeting at the leader of opposition Mallikarjun Khargeji’s chamber in Parliament building.

Apart from the Congress, DMK, SP, RJD, JD(U), AAP, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, SS (Uddhav Thackeray), IUML, NC, RSP, Kerala Congress and the VCK joined the meeting.

