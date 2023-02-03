Disruptions by Congress-led opposition are likely to stall proceedings of both houses of Parliament on Friday too, over the research firm Hindenburg’s allegations against Adani group.

The opposition parties had stalled proceedings on Thursday over the issue and according to sources aware of developments, disruptions are likely to continue.

Sources said that Congress and other major opportunity parties like the Trinamool Congress and DMK as well the Left parties are on the same page over launching vociferous protests against the government over the issue in both the houses today as well.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge along with other opposition parties, had sought an investigation into the allegations of fraud against one of India’s biggest conglomerates led either by Supreme Court or joint parliamentary committee.

Kharge has also called a meeting of like-minded opposition parties to discuss strategy in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha is expected to take up the motion of thanks on the President’s address, if proceedings are allowed to take off smoothly.

20230203-090802