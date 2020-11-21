Canindia News

Parliament should deliberate on postal votes for people above 80: Stalin

DMK President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, M.K. Stalin, said on Saturday that postal votes for people aged over 80 years and disabled persons should first be discussed in the Parliament.

He also said that the modalities of implementing the scheme should be discussed with the political parties.

In a statement issued here, Stalin demanded the Election Commission of India to withdraw its circular asking Chief Electoral Officers to follow the Bihar model in holding elections.

Stalin said the Bihar model is one where votes of ‘absentee voters’ over 80 years of age or persons with disabilities were collected in person by the booth level officials and submitted to the returning officers.

According to Stalin, such a system will enable the BJP and its allies to gobble up about 15 per cent of votes, thereby making the poll field uneven.

–IANS

vj/arm

