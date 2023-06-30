The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has called a meeting on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to hear the views of stakeholders on July 3.

According to an official communique, the committee led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi informed all the 30 MPs and members of the committee that their views on UCC would be sought and considered at the meeting.

It said that members are reminded that the next meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will be held at 3.00 p.m. on July 3.

It also said that to hear the views of representatives of the following organisations on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject ‘Review of Personal Laws’.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his address to BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal pitched for UCC.

Modi’s strong push for a Uniform Civil Code, asking how the country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters, has triggered a war of words between the BJP and the opposition, with the latter accusing the government of pushing for the UCC keeping in mind the Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition parties have also dubbed this as an attempt by the BJP government at the Centre to divert attention from issues like price rise and unemployment.

