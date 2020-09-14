Parliament to take several major decisions in Monsoon Session: PM

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Ahead of the beginning of Monsoon Session on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that major decisions will be taken during Parliament proceedings with discussions on various subjects in both the houses.

The Prime Minister expressed his firm belief that all lawmakers will do a value edition during discussion.

The Monsoon Session will continue till October 1.

Mentioning that the period of the Budget session of Parliament was curtailed in March due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said this Monsoon Session is being organised in a specific environment with all necessary health precautions to contain the spread of the disease which so far has infected 47,54,357 people across the country.

“No relaxations until the Covid-19 vaccine comes,” Modi said. Speaking to the media before the Lok Sabha started, the Prime Minister congratulated all lawmakers for participating in the Monsoon Session amid Covid crisis and advised them to take precautions until the vaccine comes.

He also said that Indian government is trying to get vaccines from all across the world from wherever it can be managed.

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of the Army on the border, saying “the whole country is behind them”, as the country continues to be on a stand-off with China.

“In the Monsoon Session, all MPs will give a message through Parliament that they are with the brave soldiers of our forces.”

Of the two Houses, the Lok Sabha will hold its first day proceedings on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while the Rajya Sabha will sit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

–IANS

rak/rs/in/