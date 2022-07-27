A Parliamentary delegation of Mozambique, led by President of its Assembly, Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, called upon Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday.

Welcoming the delegation, Naidu said that India and Mozambique enjoy friendly relations with a regular exchange of high-level visits between the two countries. He also extended warm felicitations to Mozambique on their spectacular victory at the elections for the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent seat for the term 2023-24.

Referring to the economic engagement between the two countries, Naidu said that Mozambique is a strategic partner and ally for India. Bilateral trade between the two countries during 2021-22 was $3 billion, with Indian exports amounting close to $2 billion.

He further stated that Indian companies have substantial investments in the LNG and mining sectors of Mozambique with three of Indian state owned companies – OVL, BPRL and OIL – investing in 30 per cent of the stakes in Rovuma Gas Fields of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique.

Naidu expressed the wish that the work in the LNG projects, that had been stalled since April 2021, would start as soon as the security situation permits.

He also highlighted that the Indian government has extended LoCs amounting to $772 million for 14 different projects in Mozambique and had offered 60 ITEC civilian slots and 29 defence slots to Mozambique during the current year, in addition to 48 ICCR scholarships.

He also stated that India was the first responder after Cyclone IDAI had struck Central Mozambique in March 2019 with four Indian Naval Ships providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and rescuing more than 200 people and also providing medical assistance to around 2,300 people.

While highlighting Covid and Health cooperation between two countries, Naidu said that India donated 1,00,000 doses of Covishield and another 1.3 million of the same vaccine through the COVAX initiative.

“A consignment of Covid-19 relief material is being dispatched shortly,” he said. The delegation led by Bias, appreciated the friendly relations between the two countries and hoped that such visits would further strengthen their existing ties.

