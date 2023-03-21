INDIA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to adhere to strict timelines for rooftop solar projects

NewsWire
0
0

A Parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the fact that against the overall target of 40 GW, only 7.40 GW of rooftop solar projects have been installed in the country, and has asked the government to adhere to strict timelines while approving applications for such projects.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, in its report on demands for grants for 2023-24 for the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, recommended that a strict timeline should be imposed for approval or rejection of applications and installation of net-meter as well as inspection of the system by distribution companies.

Also the distribution companies should mandatorily provide reasons behind rejection of applications on the national portal, the panel said.

It also suggested that distribution companies may be incentivised so that their apprehensions regarding losing their high-paying consumers because of installation of solar roof-tops are addressed and they positively participate in the programme.

20230321-201603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IT spending in India to hit $110.6 bn despite inflation, geo-political...

    After Prez, now PM becomes target of derogatory comments from controversial...

    K’taka HC verdict on hijab row: Counsels to take call on...

    Nitish Kumar denies plans to contest 2024 LS poll from UP’s...