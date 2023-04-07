BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to take steps to revive loss-making PSUs

NewsWire
0
0

Out of the 16 operational central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) under the administrative control of the heavy industries ministry, five CPSEs including Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) are making losses.

A high-level Parliamentary panel of Rajya Sabha has expressed concern over this fact and also noted that a number of CPSEs under the ministry’s administrative control are gradually decreasing.

The panel has asked the heavy industries ministry to work towards enhancing the performance of CPSEs under its control and adopt restructuring measures to revive the loss making units, so that no further closure of PSUs takes place.

The Parliamentary standing committee on industry which is headed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, in its report, presented in the Parliament during the recently concluded budget session, said that HEC has been a loss-making enterprise continuously for the past several years, yet a meagre token amount of Rs 0.01 crore has been kept as a budgetary support for it for 2023-24.

The committee thus has recommended that the ministry should make concerted efforts to improve the situation of HEC and if need arises, may seek additional funds at the “revised estimate” stage.

The ministry should also give details of the steps taken and plans conceived to revive and strengthen the CPSEs within its administrative ambit to the panel, it said in the report.

Apart from HEC and HMT, the other loss making PSUs under the ministry’s control are Engineering Projects (India) Limited (EPIL), Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL) and NEPA Ltd.

The committee also expressed dismay that year after year the number of CPSEs under the control of the heavy industries ministry are decreasing.

The committee has recommended that the ministry should do a serious and holistic analysis of the causes that are making its PSEs sick and loss-making, and make concerted efforts for their revival and restoration.

20230407-232202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IT dept finds pharma group gave freebies worth Rs 1000 cr...

    Luxury housing sales share up at 18% across top seven cities

    Himachal likely to post 6.4 pc growth, shrink by 1.2%

    Govt gets Rs 307 crore as dividend from Oil India Ltd