BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over delay in data protection bill

NewsWire
0
0

A Parliamentary panel has held that the delay in the enactment of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 – which was withdrawn by the government in August 2022 for further scrutiny amid concerns raised by stakeholders and political parties owing to several loopholes in it – will have an adverse impact on the economy.

It has asked the government to formulate a separate policy for personal and non-personal data.

The Rajya Sabha’s Standing Committee on Commerce, in its report on “Promotion and Regulation of E-commerce”, which was recently tabled in Parliament during the ongoing budget session, while noting the delay in the Personal Data Protection Bill, said: “The delay in enactment of the bill will have an adverse impact on economy on account of failure to capitalise on the virtual treasure trove that data has provided.”

It further noted that any “absence of a clear cut data regulatory framework could also hinder the maximum exploitation of data which is considered as the new oil”.

The panel, which is headed by Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, added that the delay in having a dedicated data protection regulation has occurred at a time when there is an urgent requirement for a robust data policy.

It has therefore recommended that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology should make concerted efforts to formulate a data policy on personal and non-personal data.

The government had withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 from the Parliament in August last year after a joint parliamentary panel had recommended 81 amendments in it and 12 recommendations were made towards a comprehensive legal framework for a digital ecosystem.

While withdrawing the bill, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the bill was being taken back in order to bring a legislation that fits into the comprehensive legal framework, as suggested by the joint parliamentary panel.

20230402-175603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt receives dividends worth Rs 361 cr from PSUs

    PSU non-life insurers forgo premium, not to hike premium for staff...

    Digital transformation spending in India to reach $85 bn by 2026

    How CCI order is also a breather for Zomato, Swiggy