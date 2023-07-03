INDIA

Parliamentary panel to discuss UCC today

Less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly pitched for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, a high-level Parliamentary standing committee will hold a meeting on it on Monday.

Headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice will deliberate on the proposal at 3 p.m.

Sushil Modi had earlier informed that the panel will seek the views of the stakeholders on the matter.

Representatives from the department of legal affairs, legislative department as well as the Law Commission of India have been invited for the meeting.

The UCC proposes to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures. The Parliamentary panel has called for a discussion on the subject even as the 22nd Law Commission had last month begun examining the uniform civil code.

On June 14, the 22nd Law Commission had solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the uniform civil code. The common public can send its views on the matter till July 14 to the commission.

